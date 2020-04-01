Oppenheimer sees 26% downside in Intuitive Surgical in premarket action

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $86 (221% upside) price target at Raymond James.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) initiated with Buy rating and $45 (101% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares down 1% premarket.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) initiated with Neutral rating and $51 (4% upside) price target at BofA.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (59% upside) price target at BofA.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (61% upside) price target at BofA.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) upgraded to Overweight with a $106 (20% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) upgraded to Buy with a $38 (16% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 3% premarket.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) upgraded to Overweight with a $90 (23% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) downgraded to Hold at Needham.

Cronos Group (CRON CN) downgraded to Neutral with a C$9 (13% upside) price target at PI Financial. Shares down 3% premarket in U.S. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) downgraded to Market Perform with a $16 (3% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Underperform with a $365 (26% downside risk) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 5% premarket.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) downgraded to Underperform with a $23 (31% downside risk) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 6% premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) downgraded to Sell with a $150 (10% downside risk) price target at Goldman. Shares down 4% premarket.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) downgraded to Neutral with a $114 (11% upside) price target at Goldman.