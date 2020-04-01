Bruker launches new analytical systems

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) highlights new analytical systems and high-value solutions for biopharma and forensics applications, as well as for industrial process control and materials science research.

OMEGA 5 is a new Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) gas analyzer that is rackmounted and equipped with a multi-reflection gas cell of 5 m optical path length.

Bruker envisions that interconnected high-field NMR spectrometers at central forensic laboratories and benchtop FOURIER CrimeLab 80 MHz FT-NMRs at local labs will enable law enforcement to unambiguously identify suspicious known or new psychoactive substances.

The next-generation Benchtop Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence spectrometer S2 PUMA Series 2 increases in throughput by about a factor of 3x.

The S2 PUMA Series 2 supports elemental analysis applications from cement, steel, mining and petrochemical, to food analysis and pharma QC.

Bruker expands its Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) product line with the Sierra SPR-24 Pro. The new, robust SPR-24 Pro offers high performance and throughput for biopharma applications.

Originally, the company planned to launch these products at Analytica 2020 this week. However, with conferences and tradeshows postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, Bruker is now proceeding with on-line launches.