Teck Resources cuts steelmaking coal output, suspends 2020 forecasts

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says it is suspending its 2020 guidance due to the high degree of uncertainty associated with the coronavirus.

Teck expects steelmaking coal production to drop to 80%-85% of normal levels in an initial two-week slowdown starting March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it also sees Q1 steelmaking coal sales totaling 5.6M metric tons, exceeding its prior forecast of 4.8M-5.2M mt.

The company says it has implemented a temporary slowdown of operations and reduction of crews by up to 50% at its steelmaking coal and Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia.

Construction activities remain on hold at the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, which was temporarily suspended on March 18.