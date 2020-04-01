InMed completes initial early-stage INM-755 CBN cream trial

All the subjects participating in InMed Pharmaceuticals' (OTCQX:IMLFF) 755-101-HV Phase 1 trial have completed treatment and clinical evaluation.

Study 755-101-HV examines the safety and tolerability of two strengths of INM-755 cream in 22 healthy adult volunteers over a 14-day treatment period. Final study results are anticipated in H2.

The company expects delay in some aspects of biological sample and data analyses due to COVID-19 and will the timing of final study results may also be impacted.

INM-755 is a CBN cream is a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa and potentially other dermatological diseases.