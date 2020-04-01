Argus takes a breather on Expedia
Apr. 01, 2020 8:17 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- In a short-term call tied to the pandemic, Argus lowers Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) to a Hold rating from Buy.
- "We expect uncertainty about the magnitude and duration of the coronavirus pandemic to significantly impact demand for travel services. We also expect heightened competition, higher marketing costs and spending on technology to temper near-term profitability."
- "EXPE shares are trading at 16.2-times our revised 2020 EPS estimate, toward the low end of the five-year historical range of 13-36. We believe that the current valuation adequately reflects prospects for weakness in the travel services industry due to the coronavirus pandemic."
- The firm keeps a long-term rating of Buy as it as expects the company to benefit over time from growth in online travel bookings, as well as from increased business in China and other emerging markets.
- The average sell-side rating on Expedia is Bullish.
- Shares of Expedia are down 4.19% premarket.