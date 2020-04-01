Howard Marks makes the case for more downside

These times are tailor-made for a distressed-credit player like Howard Marks (NYSE:OAK), and his latest memo does a great job of laying out what's befallen the country over the past weeks, and the challenges ahead.

But is he a buyer yet? In a CNBC appearance overnight, he makes the case for at least some high-yield paper (HYG, JNK), noting yields (ex-energy) of about 10% today vs. 3.5% in mid-February.

At his letter's conclusion though, it doesn't appear he's at all buying into the thought that the market bottom is in. "The range of negative outcomes seems much wider [than the global financial crisis] ... I feel last week's bounce reflected too much optimism."

Bull case: Everything opens in six weeks, and the unemployed return to their old jobs. Combine that with low oil prices, 0% rates, $2T in private-equity dry powder, and we get a repeat of the roaring 20s of a century ago.

Bear case: Everything does NOT go back to normal for a year or more, with the demand shock, and oil-price shock creating depression-like conditions.

Marks reminds the most important thing is to be ready to respond to take advantage of declines.