Paramount to sell 10% interest in $2.4 billion 1633 Broadway property
Apr. 01, 2020 8:29 AM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)PGREBy: Brad Olesen, SA News Editor
- Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) expects to see net proceeds of $114 million due to the sale of its 10% interest, with the transaction expected to close in 2Q.
- The agreement comes after PGRE refinanced the property in Nov. 2019, realizing $179 million in proceeds then.
- FY core FFO guidance expected to be reduced by $0.02 by the sale, and overall by $0.03 when including the impact of the previously announced sale of 1899 Pennsylvania avenue.
- FY FFO consensus was seen at $1.00. PGRE in February estimated 2020 Core FFO to be between $1.00 and $1.06 per diluted share.
- Source: Press Release