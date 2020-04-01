Paramount to sell 10% interest in $2.4 billion 1633 Broadway property

Apr. 01, 2020 8:29 AM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)PGREBy: Brad Olesen, SA News Editor
  • Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) expects to see net proceeds of $114 million due to the sale of its 10% interest, with the transaction expected to close in 2Q.
  • The agreement comes after PGRE refinanced the property in Nov. 2019, realizing $179 million in proceeds then.
  • FY core FFO guidance expected to be reduced by $0.02 by the sale, and overall by $0.03 when including the impact of the previously announced sale of 1899 Pennsylvania avenue.
  • FY FFO consensus was seen at $1.00. PGRE in February estimated 2020 Core FFO to be between $1.00 and $1.06 per diluted share.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.