BP promises no job cuts for at least three months

BP says it will not cut jobs or lay off employees over the next three months as part of its measures to reduce expenses and improve profitability during the coronavirus.

"We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families," BP CEO Bernard Looney says.

Other measures BP says it is taking to protect workers include changing shift patterns to make social distancing easier, reducing non-essential activity and offering psychological support.

The announcement comes as the company expects Q1 results to be hurt by weak commodity prices and fuel demand due to coronavirus restrictions.