Tractor Supply seen as retail sleeper

Oppenheimer hikes Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to an Outperform rating from Perform on its view the retailer is well-positioned for the current backdrop and eventual recovery;

"As the Covid-19 crisis in the US and across the globe persists and potentially escalates, the operating backdrop for our Consumer Growth & eCommerce coverage and discretionary retail, broadly, remains decidedly fluid," reasons analyst Brina Nagel.

"In our view, the combination of improved demand for consumables at Tractor Supply stores and prospects for continued flow of funds into shares as investors seek safe havens within retail should offset the potential less favorable effects of now lower oil prices upon the TSCO model, at least nearer term," he notes.

Oppenheimer's 12-month to 18-month price target is $100.