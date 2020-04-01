Whiting Petroleum files for Chapter 11

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas; shares are halted.

The company says it has more than $585M of cash on its balance sheet and will continue to operate its business.

Whiting also says it reached an agreement in principle with certain noteholders that contemplates a comprehensive restructuring that will significantly reduce debt and establish a more sustainable capital structure.

Under the restructuring plan, Whiting's existing equity holders would receive 3% of the new equity of the reorganized company.