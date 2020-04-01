Blueprint Medicines' pralsetinib shows positive action in RET-altered thyroid cancer

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces a pipeline update including topline data from the Phase 1/2 ARROW study evaluating pralsetinib (BLU-667) in patients with solid tumors.

In patients with RET-altered thyroid cancer, the overall response rate (ORR) was 60% while 98% experienced tumor shrinkage. Median duration of response (DOR) was not reached. The 18-month DOR rate was 90%. The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application next quarter.

In January, it announced positive ARROW data in lung cancer patients. It has completed the filing of its U.S. marketing application for this indication, including a request for priority review.

Pralsetinib is an orally available selective inhibitor of the proto-oncogene RET (rearranged during transfection) which plays a key role in the progression of a range of cancers including NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer.

It plans to lock the dataset for the Phase 3 VOYAGER study of avapritinib in third-line GIST next month, enabling the FDA to take action on the fourth-line GIST indication by the May 14 action date.

IND filed for BLU-263, a next-generation KIT inhibitor, for the potential treatment of indolent systemic mastocytosis.