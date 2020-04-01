Kroger reports 30% comp for March amid stockpiling

Kroger (NYSE:KR) says the grocery store operator experienced strong sales in February before the pandemic triggered an even significantly greater lift in sales in March across both physical retail stores and digital channels.

The company notes that it started to see a significant shift in customer behavior during the last few days of February as shoppers started stocking up.

"Sales sharply accelerated in March with identical retail supermarket sales without fuel up approximately 30 percent. This was driven by dramatically heightened demand in the middle of the month as customers were stockpiling, which then tapered, but remained higher than normal in the final week, as customers adjusted to the new dining, work and travel restrictions. The demand has been broad based across grocery and fresh departments."

Looking towards the rest of the year, Kroger expects volatility in sales throughout the year as the impact of the pandemic on the consumer evolves

