CyrusOne amended $2.5B credit facility lowers interest rate

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) amends its senior credit agreement, extending the maturity and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans.

The amended agreement consists of a $1.4B revolving credit facility, which includes a $750M multicurrency borrowing sublimit, and term loan commitments totaling $1.1B.

The revolving credit facility was decreased by $300M, resulting in savings on the annual facility fee and reflecting the company’s enhanced access to capital as an investment-grade issuer.

The revolving credit facility matures in March 2024 and includes a 12-month extension option, which, if exercised by the company, would extend the final maturity to March 2025.

Term loan commitments consist of a $400M term loan maturing in March 2023 and a $700M term loan maturing in March 2025; the March 2023 loan includes two 12-month extension options.

Contains an accordion that allows the company to obtain up to $1.5B in additional revolving or term loan commitments.

The all-in drawn margin applicable to the revolving credit facility based on the company’s current leverage level has decreased by 25 basis points vs. the margin on the previous revolving credit facility.

"This amended credit facility is another step in our ongoing efforts to maintain a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity," said CFO Diane Morefield.