Brookdale Senior Living completes financing to extend 2020 maturities

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has recently completed three financing transactions totaling $208.5M in order to refinance the majority of near term maturities and to partially fund recent acquisitions.

On March 31, the Company obtained $149.3M of mortgage financing from Capital One, N.A.

The refinancing took the form of ten-year nonrecourse fixed and variable rate loans of $76.2M and $73.1M, respectively, resulting in proceeds of $13M.

The financing of $29.2M with Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC and $30M with BBVA USA were also completed.

These transactions were secured primarily by communities acquired in Q1 from National Health Investors and Healthpeak Properties, respectively.