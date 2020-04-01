Just Energy renegotiates credit covenants for Q4

Apr. 01, 2020
  • Just Energy (NYSE:JE) has amended its secured credit facility to raise the senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratio from 1.50:1 to 2.15:1 and total debt to EBITDA covenant from 3.50:1 to 4.00:1 for Q4.
  • The unsecured senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratio has been raised from 1.65:1 to 2.30:1 and total debt to EBITDA covenant from 3.50:1 to 4.25:1.
  • Both covenants will revert to prior levels following March 31, 2020.
  • "We continue to work with our senior lenders on a more robust extension of our credit facility to support the long-term health of the business," said CEO Scott Gahn.
  • Shares -3.9% PM.
