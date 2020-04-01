Lamb Weston -5% after earnings miss

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) reports volume was flat in FQ3 and price/mix contributed one percentage point of growth.

Revenue by segment: Global $487M vs. $488M consensus, foodservice $283M vs. $277M consensus, retail $132M vs. $134M consensus.

Gross margin arrived in at 26.7% of sales during the quarter vs. 28.8% consensus. Higher manufacturing costs due to input and fixed cost inflation drove most of the decline

The company pulls full-year guidance with the exception of expectations for interest expense of $110M, an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and depreciation/amortization of $175M.

Shares of Lamb Weston are down 4.88% premarket to $54.44.

