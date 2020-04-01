Preferred Apartment goes from lender to acquirer on Tampa community

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) acquires Altis Wiregrass Ranch, a newly constructed 392-unit multifamily community in Tampa, FL.

Preferred had the opportunity to acquire the community through a real estate investment loan it made for the development of the property over two years ago.

APTS paid all cash and executed a rate lock with Nationwide for a first mortgage loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 2.90% per year for a 10-year term that amortizes based on a 30-year schedule.

APTS expects to close the loan with Nationwide during the Q2 2020. There will be no loan guaranties provided by APTS or its operating partnership.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to our strategy of selectively adding newly constructed Class A multifamily communities to our portfolio, which we believe will translate into sustainable and growing cash flows," said Jeff Sherman, president of Preferred Apartment's multifamily unit.