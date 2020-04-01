NVAX, INSG among premarket gainers

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +54% with doses of first COVID-19 with IFX-1.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) +39% .

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +26% on launching rapid COVID-19 blood test.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +23% on shareholder update.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) +20% as FDA emergency use authorization for rapid COVID-19 testing Kit.

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) +20% .

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) +18% .

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +14% as the company and Novoteris, LLC announce that Health Canada has signed off on a pilot study evaluating inhaled nitric oxide therapy Thiolanox in COVID-19 patients at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority facilities.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +14% on receiving a shipment of 100K rapid blood tests from the manufacturer.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) +11% .

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) +11% on unprecedented demand for inseego hotspots.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) +10% on shareholder letter.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +8% on agreement with Emergent BioSolutions to manufacture NanoFlu.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) +7% on new virtual care solutions and COVID-19 testing services nationwide.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +6% .

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +6% .