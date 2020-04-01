AGNC Investment slips after latest update

Tangible net book value per share as of the end of the quarter is seen at $12.35-$13.25. That would be down from $17.00 a month earlier, or 24% at the midpoint of that range. Last night's close was $10.58.

CEO Gary Kain: "The volatility and lack of liquidity we experienced in mid-March in Agency MBS reached levels I had never witnessed over the span of my 30-year career."

He notes improvements in the market plus the sale of some assets have brought market valuations, as well as AGNC's leverage and liquidity back to "recent norms."

Putting some numbers on it, balance sheet cash (and related) is about $3.7B, not including $1.3B of capital plus excess margin held at broker-dealer subsidiary Bethesda Securities. The total investment portfolio is $91B, with $1.1B of non-agency paper.

"At risk" leverage is seen at about 9.7x, within the company's typical operating range.