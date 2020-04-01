Methanex to delay Geismar 3 spending for up to 18 months

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) says it will defer $500M of planned capital spending on its Geismar 3 methanol project for as much as 18 months, citing significant uncertainty in the global economy from the coronavirus.

Methanex had expected to spend $800M to September 2021 on Geismar 3, which is expected to have production capacity of 1.8M metric tons.

The company has fully drawn on its $300M revolving credit facility and has drawn $136M of its $800M construction credit facility for Geismar 3 to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility.

Two weeks ago, Methanex said it would idle its Titan plant in Trinidad and its Chile IV plant for an indefinite period; the two plants represent 19% of the company's annual operating capacity of 9.2M metric tons.