T-Mobile wraps Sprint merger at long last

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has completed its acquisition of Sprint (NYSE:S), 23 months after the deal was announced.

That comes even as the California Public Utility Commission continues to review the deal (once considered the last major approval left).

With the move, Mike Sievert officially takes over as CEO of T-Mobile from John Legere earlier than planned.

The parent of the combined company, T-Mobile US, will continue to trade on Nasdaq as TMUS. Sprint will no longer trade on NYSE.