Dollarama -4% after earnings dropped

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) says it saw sales surge in February and early March amid widespread stockpiling in Canada before traffic started to drop off over the last few weeks on stricter social distancing measures.

CEO update: "In the current unprecedented situation, we cannot predict how shopping patterns will evolve, but as an essential business, we remain committed to maintaining well-stocked stores and the same compelling value proposition that has made Dollarama a household name and the weekly shopping destination for affordable everyday products for millions of Canadians."

The Canadian retailer is suspending full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic.

Shares of Dollarama are down 4.33% in Toronto trading.

Previously: Dollarama reports Q4 results (April 1)