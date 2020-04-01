Rubicon Project, Telaria complete merger

The Rubicon Project (RUBI -0.2% ) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have completed their merger after stockholder approvals.

The deal creates the largest independent sell-side advertising platform. The two announced the stock-for-stock deal in December.

The combined company will launch with a new name in coming months; for now it continues to trade on NYSE under the symbol RUBI.

Under the terms of the deal, each share of Telaria common stock is converted into 1.082 shares of Rubicon Project, with cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Michael Barrett is CEO of the combined company.