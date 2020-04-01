Stocks sink after Trump warns of pain ahead

Stocks tumble in early trading to open the new quarter amid growing fear about rising coronavirus deaths around the world; S&P 500 -3.4% , Nasdaq -2.9% , Dow -2.8% .

Coronavirus headlines are weighing on sentiment again, with Pres. Trump dropping his usual optimistic tone to warn the U.S. faces a "very painful two weeks" and White House officials projecting 100K-240K deaths even with tough mitigation measures in place.

March ADP employment figures were not as bad as expected with just 27K job losses, but the data was collected from the week of March 12, before the massive wave of layoff and furlough announcements.

European bourses are struggling too, with France's CAC -4.2% , Germany's DAX -4.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -3.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -4.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In the U.S., the financial, energy and utilities sectors rank among the biggest decliners, while consumer sectors hold up a bit better but still under pressure.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 10 bps to 0.59%.