Capitala switches to quarterly dividends

To give it more time to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Capitala Finance (CPTA -7.7% ) will pay distributions on a quarterly basis, instead of a monthly basis, starting with Q2 2020.

The firm is talking with management teams of its portfolio companies to determine how the economic disruptions will affect their need for liquidity and, in turn, affect Capitala's net investment income.

"Moving to quarterly distributions gives us additional time to continue with these assessments, as circumstances are changing on a daily basis," said Capitala Chairman and CEO Joseph B. Alala, III.