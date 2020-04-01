Newcrest earns 40% interest in Havieron
- Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) has earned a 40% interest in the Havieron project and gave notice to Greatland Gold that it is proceeding to Stage 3.
- The project is operated by Newcrest under a farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold, located in the Paterson province, Western Australia.
- Further, 20,000m are planned to be drilled to support the objective of delivering a maiden resource estimate in the 2H 2020.
- Studies are also underway to investigate the potential for starting an exploration decline by the end of 2020 or early 2021 and achieving commercial production within two to three years from the commencement of the decline.