Progressive Care posts record-breaking data for 2019

Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD) reports FY revenue growth of 58% Y/Y to $32.6M.

Total gross profit across all locations for 2019 totaled $7.97M, representing Y/Y growth of 70%.

Management believes that the company is now leveraging a strong competitive advantage in its core pharmacy segment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

EBITDA for Q4 2019 turned positive, at $0.3M.

2019 was characterized by four consecutive quarters of declining overall net losses.

“Each quarter, each month was better than the last and now defines a fresh context for 2020.” Said S. Parikh Mars, CEO.

