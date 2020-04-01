Petrobras increases oil production cut to 200K bbl/day

Petrobras (PBR -4% ) says it will double its planned oil production cuts to 200K bbl/day and shorten work hours in response to "worst oil industry crisis in 100 years."

Just last week, the company announced a cut of 100K bbl/day in production as well as reduced capital spending plans and the postponement of dividend payments.

Petrobras also will reduce production at its refineries but does not specify by how much, as lockdowns in Brazil's largest cities curb demand.

The company says it is deferring payment of management salaries by 10%-30% and cutting work hours to 6 hours/day from 8 hours/day for 21K employees.