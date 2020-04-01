T-Mobile offers new debt, details final Sprint share exchange ratio

Under the terms of T-Mobile's (TMUS +0.8% ) now-closed acquisition of Sprint (NYSE:S) - refigured in February - Sprint shareholders get 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share held.

That's the equivalent of 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share.

In a separate arrangement (previously announced), SoftBank (SFTBY -3.1% ) surrendered about 48.8M T-Mobile shares acquired in the merger to New T-Mobile immediately, making SoftBank's effective ratio 11.31 Sprint shares per T-Mobile share.

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -3.2% ) holds a stake of about 43% in the new company.

T-Mobile US has now announced that wholly owned subsidiary T-Mobile USA will offer senior secured notes to repay amounts under a bridge credit agreement.