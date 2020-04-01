Fitch stays negative on Macy's

Fitch Ratings drops its default rating for Macy's (M -6.0% ) to BB+ from BBB-. The rating outlook is kept at Negative.

"The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the significant business interruption from the coronavirus pandemic and the implications of a downturn in discretionary spending that Fitch expects could extend well into 2021. Fitch anticipates a sharp increase in leverage to over 11x in 2020 from 2.9x in 2019, based on EBITDA declining to around $325 million from $2.2 billion on a revenue decline of nearly 25% to $19.2 billion. Adjusted leverage is expected to be in the low 4x in 2021, assuming revenue declines of over 15% and EBITDA declines of approximately 40% from 2019 levels. Leverage could return to the low 3x in 2022 assuming a sustained topline recovery. A more protracted or severe downturn could lead to further actions."

The ratings agency thinks Macy's has sufficient liquidity to manage operations through the expected downturn, noting it ended 2019 with $685M of cash and recently tapped out its $1.5B unsecured revolver. The company has approximately $530M of debt maturing in January 2021 and $450M maturing in January 2022, which Fitch expects it could pay down with the recent drawdown on the revolver.

Shares of Macy's are down 64% over the last four weeks.