Slack adds Microsoft Teams, Zoom integrations
- Slack (NYSE:WORK) launches the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams Calls app, which allows users to start Teams calls from Slack.
- Users can set Teams Calls as the default calling method and can see call details like who's already on before joining.
- Slack also launches VoIP phone integrations with Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), WebEx, Jabber, and Dialpad. Users can use the providers to make calls within Slack's interface.
- Related: Apptopia data revealed yesterday showed Zoom hitting a record 4.84M daily U.S. users on Monday. Microsoft Teams had 1.56M, and Slack had under 500K the same day.