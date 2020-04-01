Investors hunker down in Walmart and Procter & Gamble again

Walmart (WMT +1.3%) and Procter & Gamble (PG +0.9%) are the leading gainers in the Dow on a bruising day amid pandemic concerns.
What appears to be tipping sentiment today is yesterday's grim projection from the White House for 100K to 240K deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19 and more market strategists calling for a return to the lows for broad market averages.
Walmart and P&G having been a favorite of investors on down market days, along with Target (TGT +1.0%) and Clorox (CLX +0.7%).
