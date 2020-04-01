Investors hunker down in Walmart and Procter & Gamble again

Walmart (WMT +1.3% ) and Procter & Gamble (PG +0.9% ) are the leading gainers in the Dow on a bruising day amid pandemic concerns.

What appears to be tipping sentiment today is yesterday's grim projection from the White House for 100K to 240K deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19 and more market strategists calling for a return to the lows for broad market averages.