The three-month aluminum contract on the London Metal Exchange trades below $1,500/mt for the first time since 2016.

Despite recent curtailments, Citi analysts forecast the aluminum market to shift into a 2.7M metric ton surplus in 2020 while global demand declines by more than 6%.

"More cuts are needed to rebalance the market, and such cuts will likely be triggered by a near-term plunge of LME prices to $1,450/t and persistently low average prices at around $1,600/t for the rest of the year," Citi writes.

Short-term moves in aluminum "could easily overshoot to the downside due to liquidity and positioning reasons," Citi analysts say, but fundamentals suggest "the path towards lower prices could be bumpier this time compared with late 2015, when prices touched $1,435."

Relevant tickers include AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM

ETFs: JJUB, JJU