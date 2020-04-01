Aker Solutions to cut 2020 capital budget by a third

Aker Solutions (OTCPK:AKRYY) will cut planned 2020 investments by one third to NOK500M and lay off staff to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the fall in oil demand.

Aker Solutions expects its revenue to decline by at least 20% Y/Y as activity has fallen across the sector.

The company also aims to save at least NOK750M in operating costs for the whole year, by freezing wages and reducing staff and, in Norway, cancelling production of subsea trees, while maintaining it in Brazil and Malaysia

The company has temporarily laid off 400 employees in Norway and 250 in Britain as of April 1.

