Match Group expects low-end Q1 results, growth challenges

Match Group (MTCH -2.4% ) has issued its COVID-19 update, saying it expects Q1 results to come in at the low end of guidance ranges.

Predicting the rest of the year now is "premature," but the company says it expects it may be challenging to grow revenue from Q1 to Q2, though it still expects year-over-year growth.

"We continue to make strides toward our separation from IAC (IAC -2.8% )," the company says, expecting that to close sometime in Q2.

"Existing users, particularly under age 30, are increasingly turning to our products to cope and connect," the company says, noting Tinder conversations and conversation length are up 10-30% since outbreaks began. And Hinge has seen a 30% increase in messages in March.

But "New users, especially over the age of 30, have been less inclined to sign up for our products." In markets where containment has gone well, such as Japan and South Korea, business has "largely remained intact."