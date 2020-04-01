KBW picks JPMorgan, BNY Mellon as standouts in recessionary scenario

Recalibrating for the impacts of the coronavirus, Keefe, Bruyette and Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl expects banks' earnings to be buffeted by lower interest rates, higher credit, and slowing demand.

He cuts banks' EPS estimates by 58% for 2020 and 50% for 2021 for the median bank.

Still, he expects some to fare better than others during the turmoil, upgrading JPMorgan Chase (JPM -5.2% ) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK -3.4% ) to Outperform; reiterates Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs (GS -4.4% ).

Sees BK earnings as more resilient than peers and favors its exposure to fixed income markets vs. other companies that are more exposed to equity markets.

Sees JPM coming out of the recession in better shape than most banks as it can use its balance sheet to gain market share.

Downgrades Citigroup (C -6.6% ) and State Street (STT -5.6% ) to Market Perform, as KBW seeks to lower exposure to non-U.S. markets, given the uncertain path of COVID-19, and to equity markets broadly.

For the sector, KBW keeps its Market Weight recommendation, noting that it's more bearish than consensus.

"We believe that business disruption following COVID-19 will be longer lasting and government programs currently announced will be less effective than anticipated," Kleinhanzl writes.

Though the EPS impact is big, balance sheets remain intact, he writes, explaining "we do believe that Universal Banks have the capital to endure a deep recession — although we expect banks to cease share repurchases through 2Q21."

Largest EPS estimate cuts are at Citigroup (-79%), Wells Fargo (WFC -6.8% ) (-78%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -6.0% ) (-61%).