UBS unconvinced with efficacy of malaria drug for COVID-19

In a note, UBS regards the republished results from one of the first randomized trials evaluating malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in COVID-19 patients as "inconclusive."

62 patients in the China-based study were randomized into two arms, one receiving 400 mg of HCQ and the other placebo. All participants received standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19, including oxygen therapy, antivirals, antibacterials and immunoglobulin with and without corticosteroids.

Temperature and cough recovery times were both shortened by ~one day in both arms. No patients in the HCQ group progressed to severe disease versus four in the control group. 80% of patients receiving HCQ experienced improvement in pneumonia compared to ~55% in the placebo arm.

UBS cautions that investors should not over-interpret the data given the apparent imbalance in the severity of disease between the arms, adding that progression severity in early-stage patients versus the natural subsiding of disease in more severely ill patients could account for the efficacy difference.

It also cites a smaller (n=30) open-label study conducted in Shanghai that showed no difference between HCQ and placebo as measured by viral clearance or duration of hospitalization.

It maintains that large-scale studies are needed to prove efficacy.

