Hard Seltzer sales sizzle for now

Hard Seltzer sales soared 335% over a four-week tracking period, per Nielsen data.

The leading seltzer brands in the U.S. are White Claw, Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) Truly and Anheuser-Busch InBev's (NYSE:BUD) Bud Light Seltzer.

The next few weeks to a month will be an interesting for the red-hot category as the huge jump in unemployment comes into play and social distancing prevents parties and large gatherings from happening. Analysts also seem unsure if the stockpiling trend will extend much further into April.