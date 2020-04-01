Inseego jumps 15% amid 'unprecedented' demand

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) - bucking the market today with a 14.8% gain - is seeing "unprecedented demand" for its 4G and 5G mobile hotspots.

The company has ramped up output, having doubled production, and "we have the ability to expand to 5-6 times our normal volumes in the near term," the company says.

"We’re prepared to scale up quickly, not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as mobile data traffic continues to grow, unabated, year after year, and drives the need for more 5G networks.”

Mobile operators are not only accelerating 5G investment but also providing devices like Inseego's 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots and modems, the company says.