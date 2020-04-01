This just in: Treasury yields return to lows

The bounce in stocks begun last Tuesday appears for now to have petered out, with the averages all down nearly 3% in morning action.

Treasury yields - it appears - were never convinced the worst was past, and headed lower all through the rally (though the Fed buying hundreds of billions worth of paper surely had an effect). They're down big again today, the 10-year off a full nine basis points to 0.59%. TLT +2.15% , TBT -4.1% .

There were a couple of better-than-expected economic reports (ADP, and ISM), but those surveys took place earlier in March.

Some related ETFs: TLT, PTY, TBT, BND, AGG, BOND, EDV, TMV, RCS, BTZ, SCHZ, TMF, VGLT, PCM, TBF, SPTL, DBL, BHK