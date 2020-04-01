Kinross Gold pulls guidance but no material impact from virus so far

Kinross Gold (KGC +6.4% ) is the latest miner to withdraw its production and cost guidance for 2020, citing the impact of the coronavirus and government mandated constraints on business activities.

Kinross says the crisis has caused no material impacts on operations so far but sees Q1 gold sales slightly lower than expected production of 560K gold equiv. oz. due to impacts on the timing of sales and metal shipments.

The company says it drew down $750M from its $1.5B revolving credit facility "as a precautionary measure to protect against economic and business uncertainties."

Kinross says it has total debt of ~$2.5B and net debt of less than $1.5B, with no debt maturities until September 2021.