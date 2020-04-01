Pfizer prevails in patent dispute over emergency allergy med

A Delaware court has ruled that a patent held by privately held Belcher Pharmaceuticals for an epinephrine injection is invalid, agreeing with Pfizer's (PFE -1.4% ) view that the patent is an obvious variation of an old idea.

Belcher sued Pfizer in 2017 in an attempt the block the latter's launch of Abboject by Hospira for the treatment of emergency allergic reactions. It sued Pfizer again in October 2019 over two other patents related to Abboject. That suit, also filed in Delaware, is on hold pending the reissuance of the patients in question.