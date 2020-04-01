Gold X names new CEO; announces $2.5M private placement

Gold X Mining (OTCQX:SSPXF +3.5% ) appoints Paul Matysek as the Company’s CEO and Chairman, succeeding Rich Munson who has been appointed President of the Company.

Paul Matysek brings over 40 years of experience and most recently, he was Executive Chairman of Lithium X Energy

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of 2.6M units at $0.95/unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.5M

Each unit consists of one share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.30

Proceeds will be used for obtaining a mine permit, optimizing project economics, M&A and general corporate activities.

The Company further announces an aggregate grant of 925,000 stock options, exercisable at $1.30 per share