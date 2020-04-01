A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund temporarily suspends dividend

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) is temporarily suspending distributions on its Units to preserve capital during this period of uncertainty (COVID-19).

In addition, A&W Food Services to voluntarily close all dining rooms in A&W restaurants across Canada on a temporary basis. Drive thru operations, delivery and mobile ordering for pick up remain open, where possible. As a result ~200 A&W restaurants of the 996 total A&W restaurants are presently closed on a temporary basis.

"This is a difficult time for all Canadians" said Susan Senecal, President and Chief Executive Officer of A&W Food Services. "Our primary goal is to protect the health of all Canadians, most particularly our team members and our guests."