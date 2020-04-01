Morgan Stanley trims Disney target on outbreak hit

Morgan Stanley has cut the price target on a Walt Disney company (DIS -1% ) that's caught in the "crosshairs" of a recession and global pandemic.

Widespread closures expected through the end of June will hit a variety of the company's businesses, analyst Benjamin Swinburne writes: parks and resorts, retail stores, global movie theaters, and live sports broadcasts.

He's still overweight on the stock, and sees an "entry point worth the risk" in the company's recent decline (down 30% from November).

But he's cutting his price target to $130 from $170 (currently implying 36% upside).

Street analysts are Bullish on Disney overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.