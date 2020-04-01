Berry cuts planned 2020 capex by 50%, suspends dividend

Berry Corp. (BRY -10.2% ) says it is reducing planned 2020 capital spending by ~50% from the midpoint of original budget guidance - a nearly 70% reduction from 2019 - to $65M in response to the weak oil price environment.

Full-year production is targeted as coming in flat to down 2% from 2019.

The company says it has enhanced its hedge portfolio with nearly 100% of California oil hedged in 2020 and additional 2021 hedge positions.

Berry also has temporarily suspended its regular quarterly dividend until oil prices recover.

The company says it has ample liquidity with no near-term debt maturities, reasonable financial covenant requirements and $382M available under its $400M revolver.