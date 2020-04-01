SunTrust says keep calm with restaurant stocks

Hold on tight if you are long restaurant stocks. The base case from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on the restaurant sector is for casual dining same-store sales to be down ~80%, fast casual SSS down ~40% to 60% and fast food SSS down 20% to 40% through May before a slow recovery begins.

Naturally, earnings estimates and price targets are drastically reduced across the sector, although Buy ratings are kept in place on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) with an eye toward long-term valuations. Of that group, McDonald's is called the safest bet and TAST the most risky.

Analyst Jake Bartlett also upgrades Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Buy ratings after they passed a stress test.

Bartlett on Denny's: "DENN's 12% off-premise mix is a benefit, but we expect SSS to be sharply impacted by the virus, troughing at -80% in April/May. We are upgrading the shares due to DENN's strong liquidity position (~$121M), which we estimate could support them for over a year at zero sales."

Bartlett on LOCO: "We expect LOCO's 70% off-premise, including 40% drive-thru, its family oriented offerings, and the addition of new delivery partners in late '19 and in early '20, to support sales. We expect LOCO's SSS to trough at -40% in April/May... Our $11 PT (+30% upside) is based on a '22 EV/EBITDA of 8.0x, a discount to its 12.0x 3-year average."

Perhaps most importantly, Bartlett sees limited liquidity risk across the sector, with only Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) seen needing a capital boost.