Oppenheimer upgrades U.S. Bancorp amid grim EPS outlook for banks

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski sees banks' earnings on average sinking as much as 38% in 2020 and 2021 under a severely adverse scenario of 10% unemployment with core economic EPS bottoming out in Q1 2021 and returning to "more or less normal" in Q4 2021.

"P&L will be ugly for a while, but balance sheets will be fine," he writes in a note to clients, similar to comments made by KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.

Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB -6.0% ) to Outperform; Kotowski sees the stock's pullback makes the "flight to safety" name more attractive relative to the market.

Continues to recommend Bank of America (BAC -5.1% ), Citigroup (C -6.5% ), CIT Group (CIT -9.8% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -3.5% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -5.9% ).

Expects investment banks (Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) to recover more quickly than lending banks.

For the sector overall, "we believe that the ~40% declines YTD discount something far worse than a few quarters of weak earnings and thus would buy the dip."

Kotowski's Outperform rating for USB is in line with the Quant rating of Bullish; and is more optimistic than the Sell-Side average rating of Neutral (5 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 14 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).