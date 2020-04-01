Wimbledon canceled for first time since WWII

Tennis mainstay Wimbledon is the latest major sports event to fall off ESPN's (DIS +0.3% ) schedule, as the championships have been canceled for the first time since World War II.

"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the [All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club] and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," AELTC says.

The 134th edition of the competition will be held starting in June 2021, it says.

It was set to run June 29-July 12 this year.