Cohu cuts costs due to pandemic

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is taking precautionary measures to improve its liquidity and financial flexibility while facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Salary reductions: The board and CEO will all take 20% pay cuts, while other named executive officers will have a 25% reduction. All other employees worldwide will receive a "proportional" reduction.

Cohu will cut all non-essential operating expenses and capital expenditures.

The company says it remains open worldwide and that Q2 orders are approaching the highest levels since the October 2018 acquisition of Xcerra.

The cash balance stood at $170M at the end of March.